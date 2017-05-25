Ramsey Nijem Escapes Danger and Finishes Julian Lane (TUF 25 Fight Replay)
(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)
Ramsey Nijem fights out of two submissions to earn a TKO victory over Julian Lane and puts Team Dillashaw up 6-0 in the competition on The Ultimate Fighter 25.
TRENDING > Assistant Coaches Nearly Come to Blows on TUF 25
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
May 25, 201711 Views
Tensions between Team Garbrandt and Team Dillashaw reached a boiling point on the sixth episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.