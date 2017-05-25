Ramsey Nijem Escapes Danger and Finishes Julian Lane (TUF 25 Fight Replay)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Ramsey Nijem fights out of two submissions to earn a TKO victory over Julian Lane and puts Team Dillashaw up 6-0 in the competition on The Ultimate Fighter 25.

TRENDING > Assistant Coaches Nearly Come to Blows on TUF 25

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram