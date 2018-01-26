Rampage vs. Sonnen Gave Bellator a Strong Start on Paramount Network

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 26, 2018
Bellator and Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) officials were heavily criticized when they flip-flopped the Bellator 192 main event a week out from the event, but it appears to have paid off. 

Bellator 192 was originally slated to feature welterweight champion Douglas Lima putting his belt on the line opposite Rory MacDonald. A week prior to the event, officials moved the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Chael Sonnen into the headlining slot. 

The move likely added to what can only be seen as a ratings success for Bellator and the newly minted Paramount Network.

After the live numbers and the DVR +3 ratings were tallied, Bellator 192 averaged 1 million viewers over the course of the broadcast, peaking at 1.5 million viewers at one point during the Rampage vs. Sonnen bout. 

“It’s a very successful start to the year with an action-packed card, packed house, and an exciting start to the Heavyweight Grand Prix,” said Jon Slusser, SVP, Sports & Specials.

“Yet again Scott Coker put together an outstanding event highlighted by great performances from Aaron Pico, Michael Chandler, Chael and Rampage, and, of course, the epic battle between Douglas Lima and our new welterweight champ Rory MacDonald. Rory is a true warrior and proved he is the best welterweight in the world.”

Looking back on the fights that drove the numbers, Rampage vs. Sonnen averaged a strong 1.4 million viewers for the duration of the three-round main event, while the Lima vs. MacDonald title fight averaged 1.2 million viewers.

