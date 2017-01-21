HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson UFC 209 faceoff

featuredUFC 209 Intense Face-Offs: Woodley vs. Thompson and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

Tyron Woodley

featuredTyron Woodley: ‘I’m By Far the Worst-Treated Champion in History of the UFC’

BJ Penn

featuredBJ Penn Tops UFC Fight Night 103 Fighter Salaries

Rampage Jackson vs. King Mo Headlines Bellator 175 (Watch Their First Fight)

January 21, 2017
No Comments

When MMA superstars Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC) first met during the main event of Bellator 120, Rampage emerged with a heavily disputed victory. Now, nearly three years later, the two Bellator veterans will meet again, this time fighting at heavyweight during the main event of Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 on Friday, March 31 – a card that will air live and free on SPIKE.

A four-fight veteran of Bellator MMA, Rampage’s legendary career has seen him compete against some of the top names in the sport, generating a loyal army of fans along the way. Jackson is the proud owner of many epic highlight reel slams and knockouts that he has racked up throughout his battles with competitors like: Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, Kevin Randleman, Ricardo Arona, Marvin Eastman, and perhaps most-notably his trilogy with fellow Bellator warrior Wanderlei Silva. 

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Finds New Excuse for Not Fighting Conor McGregor

When he’s not beating people up in his MMA fights, Jackson’s larger than life personality has earned him multiple film roles, where he’s been able to beat people up on the big screen. Now, the 38-year-old returns to action for the fifth time under the Bellator MMA banner, where he looks to continue his undefeated record with the promotion and put an exclamation mark on his rivalry with the man who wears the crown.

Fresh off facing Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic in Japan, King Mo will again fight at heavyweight and look to build off his success within the division following recent wins against Satoshi Ishii and Cheick Kongo. A winner in eight out of his last 10 fights, it will be interesting what fuels Lawal this time against Jackson. Will the 36-year-old look to claim heavyweight gold in 2017 and add to his championship collection that already includes a STRIKEFORCE belt? Or will the grudge that propelled these two men forward during their first meeting rear its ugly head again?

If you didn’t see the first pairing between these two knockout artists, watch it below:

(Video courtesy of Bellator)

Ticket information, as well as a location for the event will be announced shortly.

Updated Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2 Fight Card

  • Heavyweight Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (37-11) vs. Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal (20-6, 1 NC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Paul Daley Scores 29th Career Knockout, Calls...

Jan 21, 2017No Comments14 Views

Paul Daley rebounded from a decision loss to Douglas Lima in July by knocking out Brennan Ward in the first round of the Bellator 170 co-main event

Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen Bellator 170 face-off

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Son...

Check out the full Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen

Jan 21, 2017
Julianna Pena & Jessica Rakoczy

Watch Julianna Pena Finish ...

Watch Julianna Pena defeat Jessica Rakoczy to win The

Jan 21, 2017

Watch the Bellator 170: Son...

Watch the Bellator 170: Sonnen vs. Ortiz post-fight press

Jan 21, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA