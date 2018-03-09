Rampage Jackson Thanks Manager, Surprises Him with Expensive Car (Video)

Despite losing the first bout of his new contract, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson had nothing but well wishes for his manager, Tiki Ghosn, after the latter secured his most recent deal.

Bellator in November announced that it has signed a new multi-fight contract with Rampage that would likely keep the former UFC light heavyweight champion under the Bellator promotional banner for the duration of his career. Rampage couldn’t be more excited for the deal that he’s currently fighting under, as witnessed by his video where he bestowed a rather expensive-looking Range Rover on his manager.

“Go look inside of it. It’s yours,” Rampage told Ghosn upon handing him the keys. “It’s for getting me that contract. Happy birthday. Thank you for the contract, the best contract I ever had in my life. Best manager I ever had. You deserve something like this.”

Rampage (37-13) last fought at Bellator 192 in January, losing a three-round decision to Chael Sonnen in the quarterfinal bracket of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. That knocked him out of the tournament, but, as you can see, Rampage has taken it all in stride as he strolls down the road to the end of a legendary MMA career that has lasted nearly two decades.

There’s nothing official yet, but Rampage’s next Bellator bout is pointing toward a fourth fight with Wanderlei Silva. The two fought twice under Pride FC rules in 2003 and 2004 with Silva winning both bouts via knockout. They completed their trilogy of bouts in the Octagon.

Just a few years after fighting in Pride FC, shortly after Silva joined Rampage under the UFC banner, Rampage finally got the better of Silva, knocking him out little more than three minutes into their UFC 92 bout on Dec. 27, 2008.

Now, nearly ten years removed from their last fight, it appears that momentum is building for Rampage vs. Silva 4, as Bellator is exploring options for its Brazilian debut.