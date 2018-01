Rampage Jackson Represents Bellator MMA at NASCAR Race (Video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Before stepping back in the cage for Bellator 192, a camera crew followed Rampage Jackson‘s days before the start of training camp and his adventures at a NASCAR race.

Rampage is slated to meet Chael Sonnen at Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles. Their fight represents the first quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, which will play out over the course of 2018.