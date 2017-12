Rampage Jackson: New Breed of Fighters Are Killing the Sport (Video)

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson had some choice words about some of the new breed of MMA fighters when talking to reporters about his upcoming fight against Chael Sonnen as part of Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. Rampage and Sonnen will meet as part of the Jan. 20 fight card at Bellator 192 in Los Angeles.

