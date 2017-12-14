Rampage Jackson: I Want to be Remembered as One of the Most Exciting Fighters

Ahead of his inclusion in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson inked a new multi-fight deal with the promotion and cleared any outstanding hurdles he faced because of a past UFC deal.

Heading into Bellator 192 on Jan. 20, 2018, Rampage sat down with MMAWeekly.com and other members of the media to discuss his quarterfinal tournament match-up with Chael Sonnen, his thoughts on the state of mixed martial arts and what he thinks of the new breed of fighters.

