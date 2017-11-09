Rampage Jackson Free of UFC, Inks New Deal with Bellator

               

November 9, 2017
Bellator on Thursday announced that it has signed a new multi-fight contract with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson that will likely keep the former UFC light heavyweight champion under the Bellator promotional banner for the duration of his career.

Jackson (37-12) has flirted with retirement several times in the past, but at 39 years of age, it’s unlikely that he plans to fight much beyond his new deal, depending upon its duration. Details of the contract were not revealed.

Jackson has been in a unique position in the latter part of his career. After several years under the UFC banner, Jackson moved over to Bellator in 2013. He won three bouts for the promotion before claiming that Bellator had breached his contract and returning to the UFC.

While a legal battle ensued, Jackson fought one fight for the UFC before returning to Bellator for two more bouts. 

Though the legal wrangling continued, sources told MMAWeekly.com on Thursday that the UFC released him from any potential obligations, making way for the new Bellator deal.

Jackson is expected to return to the Bellator cage in early 2018.

“I am excited for this new beginning and looking forward to an action packed 2018,” Jackson said in a Bellator release. “I can’t wait to get back in the cage and put on exciting fights for both the Rampage and Bellator fans.”

“With Rampage Jackson, you know what you’re going to get every time he steps inside the Bellator cage – an exciting fight and interest from fans all over the world,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “I knew that keeping Rampage with Bellator was integral to our continued growth as a promotion and I’m pleased that we were able to come to an agreement that allows us to plan some great future matchups for him.”

Jackson is currently 4-1 under the Bellator banner and 5-1 in his last six bouts, including one UFC victory over Fabio Maldonado during the legal entanglements.

