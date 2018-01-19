HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredIn the Age of Conor McGregor Clones, Stipe Miocic Only Cares About Winning

Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Drags It Out, but Hits the Mark at UFC 220 Weigh-in (Full Results)

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is UFC Official, but What About Conor McGregor?

featuredMichael Bisping Absolutely Refuses to Fight Vitor Belfort

Rampage Jackson Dwarfs Chael Sonnen on the Scale (Bellator 192 Weigh-in Results)

January 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

The Bellator 192 fight card is set following Friday’s early weigh-in. All fighters hit their respective marks, although there is a huge weight disparity in the night’s main event.

The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix kicks off on Saturday night in the Bellator 192 main event, a decision that was made about a week ago after the event had originally been slated to feature the welterweight title fight between Douglas Lima and Rory MacDonald.

Rampage Jackson vs Chael Sonnen Bellator 192 faceoffQuinton “Rampage” Jackson and Chael Sonnen will instead headline card, meeting in the first quarterfinal match-up of the year-long tournament. Rampage tipped the scale at 253 pounds, a full 31 pounds above and beyond Sonnen, who weighed 222 pounds.

Rampage has fought most of his career at light heavyweight and heavyweight, while Sonnen typically fights at middleweight or light heavyweight. This is his first trip to the heavyweight division.

The Bellator 192 co-main event features Lima, the promotion’s 170-pound champion, putting his belt on the line against UFC import MacDonald. Both were well under the limit for the title fight with Lima weighing 169 pounds and MacDonald at 169.3 pounds.

TRENDING > Francis Ngannou Calls President Trump the ‘Shame of America’

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen Weigh-in Results

Main Card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (253) vs. Chael Sonnen (222)
  • Douglas Lima (c)(169) vs. Rory MacDonald (169.3)
  • Michael Chandler (156) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.9)
  • Aaron Pico (145.2) vs. Shane Kruchten (146)
  • Henry Corrales (145.8) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (145)

Preliminary Card (MMAWeekly.com, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Khonry Gracie (169) vs. Devon Brock (166)
  • Joey Davis (170.5) vs. Ian Butler (168.4)
  • Guilherme Bomba (168.5) vs. Ivan Castillo (169.8)
  • Haim Gozali (168.5) vs. Jose Campos (168.8)
  • Tommy Aaron (153.1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155.8)
  • David Duran (127.7) vs. Kyle Estrada (127.6)*
  • Johnny Cisneros (170.4) vs. Marlen Magee (167.9)
  • Arthur Estrazulas (156) vs. Mike Segura (155.6)
  • Jalin Turner (155.1) vs. Noah Tillis (155.3)
  • Gabriel Green (155.3) vs. Christopher Padilla (156)
  • Chad George (135.6) vs. James Barnes (135.2)
  • Cooper Gibson (145.5) vs. Andrew Lazo (146)

*128-pound catchweight bout

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA