Rampage Jackson Dwarfs Chael Sonnen on the Scale (Bellator 192 Weigh-in Results)

The Bellator 192 fight card is set following Friday’s early weigh-in. All fighters hit their respective marks, although there is a huge weight disparity in the night’s main event.

The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix kicks off on Saturday night in the Bellator 192 main event, a decision that was made about a week ago after the event had originally been slated to feature the welterweight title fight between Douglas Lima and Rory MacDonald.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Chael Sonnen will instead headline card, meeting in the first quarterfinal match-up of the year-long tournament. Rampage tipped the scale at 253 pounds, a full 31 pounds above and beyond Sonnen, who weighed 222 pounds.

Rampage has fought most of his career at light heavyweight and heavyweight, while Sonnen typically fights at middleweight or light heavyweight. This is his first trip to the heavyweight division.

The Bellator 192 co-main event features Lima, the promotion’s 170-pound champion, putting his belt on the line against UFC import MacDonald. Both were well under the limit for the title fight with Lima weighing 169 pounds and MacDonald at 169.3 pounds.

Bellator 192: Rampage vs. Sonnen Weigh-in Results

Main Card (Paramount, 9 p.m. ET)

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (253) vs. Chael Sonnen (222)

Douglas Lima (c)(169) vs. Rory MacDonald (169.3)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.9)

Aaron Pico (145.2) vs. Shane Kruchten (146)

Henry Corrales (145.8) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (145)

Preliminary Card (MMAWeekly.com, 7 p.m. ET)

Khonry Gracie (169) vs. Devon Brock (166)

Joey Davis (170.5) vs. Ian Butler (168.4)

Guilherme Bomba (168.5) vs. Ivan Castillo (169.8)

Haim Gozali (168.5) vs. Jose Campos (168.8)

Tommy Aaron (153.1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155.8)

David Duran (127.7) vs. Kyle Estrada (127.6)*

Johnny Cisneros (170.4) vs. Marlen Magee (167.9)

Arthur Estrazulas (156) vs. Mike Segura (155.6)

Jalin Turner (155.1) vs. Noah Tillis (155.3)

Gabriel Green (155.3) vs. Christopher Padilla (156)

Chad George (135.6) vs. James Barnes (135.2)

Cooper Gibson (145.5) vs. Andrew Lazo (146)

*128-pound catchweight bout