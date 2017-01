Rampage Jackson and King Mo Squabble Over Rematch (video)

After Bellator announced that Quinton “Rampage” Jackson would rematch Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal at an upcoming event, the two held a press conference following Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen, where the two went back and forth about their first match-up and why they wanted the rematch.

