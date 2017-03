Rampage Jackson and King Mo Erupt During Bellator 175 Media Call

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal are set to rematch at Bellator 175 on March 31 outside of Chicago, but they first met on a media conference call on Wednesday, where things quickly erupted into a trash-talk fest of epic proportions.

