Rampage Drops a $10K Bet on Chael Sonnen (Bellator 192 Countdown: Episode 1)

January 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy and Permission of Bellator MMA)

As things begin to ramp up toward Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen‘s quarterfinal match-up in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix at Bellator 192, Rampage and Sonnen went round and round with the media, ending up with Rampage dropping a $10,000 bet on the table.

TRENDING > UFC Exec Believes Nick Diaz Wants to Fight

As Bellator 192 on Jan. 20 nears, check out Bellator 192 Countdown. This is the first of three episodes as the fight closes in. Bellator 192 also features Douglas Lima putting his welterweight title on the line against Rory MacDonald.

Aside from Rampage vs. Sonnen, the remainder of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-ups will play out throughout 2018.  On Feb. 16 in Uncasville, Conn., Roy Nelson will meet Matt Mitrione in a rematch.  Former Pride FC heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko will take on former UFC titleholder Frank Mir in April with the opening round concluding in May with “King” Mo Lawal squaring off against current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

               

