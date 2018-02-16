Ramiz Brahimaj Plans To ‘Keep the Pressure On’ Bilial Williams at LFA 33

After missing over two years of action following a successful pro debut in late 2014, welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj was able to finally come back to MMA in 2017, and had himself quite a year.

In four bouts, Brahimaj was able to pick up all first round finishes, continuing right where he had left off a couple years prior.

“I dealt with a lot of injuries and a lot of opponents falling through, but going into 2017 I knew I was going to hit the ground running and that it would be a breakthrough year,” Brahimaj told MMAWeekly.com. “Just rattling off those four wins, all first round finishes, I couldn’t ask for a better year.”

Though he never lost sight of his goal of returning to fighting, Brahimaj admitted there were plenty of difficulties having to sit on the sidelines and wait for his opportunity to come back to MMA.

“To be honest, during the whole process I would be a fool to say that I wasn’t frustrated,” said Brahimaj. “But as long as I kept my nose to the grindstone and I kept working hard and helping my teammates, and was growing as a human and as a fighter, I knew good things were going to happen.”

Brahimaj (5-0) will look to keep his hot streak going when he takes on Bilial Williams (8-5) in a main card 170-pound bout at LFA 33 this Friday in Dallas, Texas.

“He’s a very tough veteran,” Brahimaj said of Williams. “He’s a dynamic striker who comes from a lot of weird, different, angles. I know I’ve got to bring the fight to him. I can’t give him a minute to breathe throughout the fight. I’ve got to keep the pressure on him. I just have to do what I do best: go in there and finish him.”

Back in the fight game fulltime, Brahimaj has both things he wants to accomplish in the immediate future, and things he sees for himself farther down the line in 2018.

“Right now I’m looking short term and long term,” said Brahimaj. “The short term goal is to go in there and get the win this Friday in dominant fashion on national television. The overall goal is to get to the UFC, but of course I’d be foolish to say I’d overlook this opponent to get into the UFC.”