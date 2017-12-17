Rafael dos Anjos Willing to Wait for Tyron Woodley, Refuses to Address Colby Covington

               

December 17, 2017
Rafael dos Anjos only wants what UFC president Dana White promised him.

Following an impressive five round decision win against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on Saturday night, dos Anjos now expects to face 170-pound king Tyron Woodley in his next fight.

Ahead of the latest UFC on FOX card this weekend, White had declared the winner would get the next shot at Woodley with the welterweight championship on the line.

Now dos Anjos is ready and willing to face the champion, even if it means taking off a little extra time while Woodley recovers from shoulder surgery.

“I just beat a former champion. Dana White said whoever wins the fight will fight for the belt,” dos Anjos said at the post fight press conference. “That was my third fight in six months. I’ve been in fight camp for the last six months. Just fight camp, straight. I need some time off, too. Time to go back home, get better and have like a little longer camp to prepare for a title fight.

“I hope he gets the surgery done because he was about to have the surgery to fight some other guy but he was about to fight [Nate] Diaz. So he says he don’t need surgery to fight one guy but he needs surgery to fight a different guy. I don’t get it but I’m willing to wait.”

It sounds like dos Anjos is happy to take an extended break after a very busy 2017 if it means getting a shot at Woodley next year.

As far as entertaining any other fights, dos Anjos prefers to wait for Woodley and he has no interest in even addressing a comment from No. 3 ranked contender Colby Covington on Twitter where he called the Brazilian a ‘filthy animal’ following his win.

“I have no comments about that guy,” dos Anjos said about Covington. “That guy has 6,000 followers on Twitter. He’s just talking crap about people and he’s showed nothing on the division. He beat nobody. He beat Demian Maia but Demian Maia looked really bad when he fought Demian and I have no comments on that guy.”

               

