Rafael Dos Anjos Walks Through Neil Magny (UFC 215 Results)

September 10, 2017
Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos moved up to the welterweight division for his last fight after suffering back-to-back losses in the 155-pound division. He defeated Tarec Saffiedine in June and made his second Octagon appearance at 170-pounds on Saturday in the UFC 215 co-main event against No. 6 ranked Neil Magny.Rafael dos Anjos

“RDA” walked through Magny at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada logging a first-round submission win.

Magny had a considerable reach and height advantage and came out trying to establish his jab. Dos Anjos planted and unloaded a leg kick that swept Magny off his feet. He followed Magny to the canvas and delivered short punches and elbows before advancing his position to side control. Seconds later, dos Anjos transitioned to the mount position and delivered elbows.

Magny had no choice but to try and escape. He moved to his side and dos Anjos locked on an arm-triangle choke. He tightened it down and Magny was forced to tap out at the 3:43 mark of the opening frame.

With the dominating win, the former 155-pound champion solidified himself as a contender in the welterweight division.  Now 2-0 at 180-pounds, dos Anjos has his sights set on the welterweight belt.

“I’m coming for that belt,” he said following the first-round finish.  “I’ve been training hard.  I’m the former lightweight champion.  I’m coming for that welterweight belt.”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

