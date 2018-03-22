HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington for Interim Title Expected at UFC 224 in Brazil

March 22, 2018
A blockbuster co-main event is nearing completion for UFC 224 as Rafael dos Anjos has agreed to meet Colby Covington with an interim welterweight title up for grabs on May 12 in Brazil.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the matchup although it was cautioned that contracts have not been issued or signed as of yet. The UFC has yet to make any announcements about the bout either. The news was first reported by BJPenn.com.

It’s a stunning turn of events after dos Anjos has been rumored for a fight against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for several months.Colby Covington weigh-in

Unfortunately, Woodley won’t be ready to return from shoulder surgery until at least July and it appears the UFC decided to move ahead with an interim title while waiting for the current champion to book his next fight.

Meanwhile, Covington is expected to return to Brazil, which was the site of his last fight against Demian Maia where he called the country ‘a dump’ and the residents who lived there ‘filthy animals’. Regardless of his controversial comments, Covington has won five fights in a row while climbing into the top five rankings in the welterweight division.

Now it appears that Covington will compete for an interim title against dos Anjos in a showdown headed for UFC 224 on May 12.

 

               

