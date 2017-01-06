Rafael dos Anjos Leaving UFC Lightweight Division Behind

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is done with the 155-pound division.

On Friday, dos Anjos announced that after having reached the pinnacle of the lightweight division, he was leaving the weight class behind and making the move to the next class up at welterweight.

Rafael dos Anjos - UFC 139dos Anjos had a remarkable eight-year, 14-7  run through the UFC lightweight division. He won the championship by defeating Anthony Pettis in March of 2015, defending it one time against Donald Cerrone.

The Brazilian lost the belt to Eddie Alvarez in July of 2016. He tried to bounce back from the loss of the championship, but suffered another defeat in November, losing a unanimous decision to Tony Ferguson.

With that, dos Anjos has decided to go the route of Cerrone and move to a more comfortable weight.

