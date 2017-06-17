HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredHospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes’ Condition After Collision with Train

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredHolm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Official

featuredConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

Rafael dos Anjos Impresses in Welterweight Debut (UFC Singapore Results)

June 17, 2017
No Comments

Rafael dos Anjos moved to welterweight on Saturday, making an impressive debut in the division with a win over Tarec Saffiedine at UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore.

A former UFC lightweight champion, dos Anjos made the move to welterweight for this fight, hoping to get back on championship form after back-to-back losses at 155 pounds. Similarly, Saffiedine, a former Strikeforce welterweight champion, was also looking to rebound after two consecutive defeats.

Dos Anjos established his power early, opening with a hard kick to the body followed by a stiff left hand, which would prove to be the cornerstone of his fight strategy. 

Rafael dos Anjos - UFC 139Saffiedine caught one of dos Anjos’ kicks in the opening round and planted the former UFC champ on his back, but dos Anjos proved to be the more aggressive fighter on the ground, even off of his back, attacking with Kimura and leg lock attempts.

Returning to their feet out of a scramble, dos Anjos continued his assault on Saffiedine’s body with harsh kicks to the midsection.

The second frame was an even stronger round for dos Anjos, whose increased strength and power at welterweight became obvious as he began to wear on Saffiedine. Dos Anjos continued to take the steam out of Saffiedine with his steady diet of kicks and some hard body shots.

RELATED > UFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Although Saffiedine seemed to find some bounce early in the third round, he couldn’t manage to get much more than his jab to land. While dos Anjos slowed a bit in the final frame, he was still able to command where the fight would take place, putting Saffiedine on the fence, and continuing to overpower him in both their grappling and striking exchanges.

It was a strong opening performance at welterweight for dos Anjos, who hopes to have found new life in the Octagon.

“What a best way to make my welterweight debut,” dos Anjos said after the fight.

“I’m 32 years old, I know I still have a lot of things to do in my new welterweight division. This is just the beginning guys. I will do a lot in the division.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Marcin Tybura

Marcin Tybura Earns Career-Changing Nod Over ...

Jun 17, 2017No Comments9 Views

Marcin Tybura dug deep in the fight of his life to earn the nod against Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night 111 on Saturday in Singapore.

Colby Covington Stuns Dong ...

Colby Covington put the welterweight division on notice Saturday

Jun 17, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor ...

Information for Mayweather vs. McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in

Jun 17, 2017
Jon Tuck subs Takanori Gomi

Jon Tuck Taps Out a Legend ...

Check out Jon Tuck's impressive submission of legendary Japanese

Jun 17, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA