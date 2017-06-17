Rafael dos Anjos Happy with Effort in UFC Welterweight Debut
(Courtesy of UFC)
After his win over Tarec Saffiedine, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos talked about the victory and his move to the welterweight division.
TRENDING > Hospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes’ Condition After Collision with Train
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jun 17, 201734 Views
Cris "Cyborg" Justino may finally get a chance to sit atop the division that was created specifically for her.