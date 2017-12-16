               

Rafael dos Anjos Eyeing a Return to UFC Championship (Video)

December 16, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has found new life at 170 pounds after beginning 2-0 in his new division. He’s eyeing a second UFC title belt for his collection and next on his hit list on the way to the belt is former welterweight king Robbie Lawler.

Lawler and dos Anjos headlined UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada. UFC president Dana White has said that the winner is likely next for current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

