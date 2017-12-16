Rafael dos Anjos Dominates Robbie Lawler (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

Can Rafael Dos Anjos get his title shot after beating one of the toughest guys in the UFC? Check out his performance at #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/h7FKJ6NDIc — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 17, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the UFC on FOX 26 main event between Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram