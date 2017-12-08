Rafael Carvalho Set to Defend Title Against Alessio Sakara (Bellator 190 Weigh-in Results)

Every combatant successfully hit their mark at Friday’s official weigh-in in advance of the back-to-back Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing shows at Nelson Mandela Forum on Saturday in Florence, Italy.

Bellator 190 will air Saturday, Dec. 9 on SPIKE at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT and will be immediately followed by Bellator Kickboxing 8 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Bellator 190 features middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho putting his belt on the line against Italian favorite Alessio Sakara. The kickboxing portion of the card features a welterweight non-title fight pitting Raymond Daniels against Giannis Boukis.

Bellator 190: Carvalho vs. Sakara Weigh-in Results:

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Rafael Carvalho (184.6 lbs.) vs. Alessio Sakara (184.2)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Brandon Girtz (156 lbs.) vs. Luka Jelcic (155.6 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (124.4 lbs.) vs. Alejandra Lara (125 lbs.)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Mihail Nica (155.6 lbs.) vs. Carlos Miranda (156 lbs.)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Gregory Babene (185.2) vs. Tony Zanko (185)

Complete Bellator Kickboxing 8: Daniels vs. Boukis Weights:

Welterweight Main Event (non-title): Raymond Daniels (171.5 lbs.) vs. Giannis Boukis (171.6 lbs.)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (185.2 lbs.) vs. Filipino Verlinden (185.8 lbs.)

163 lb. Catchweight Main Card Bout: Piergiulio Paolucci (161.6 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (162.8 lbs.)

150 lb. Catchweight Main Card Bout (non-title): Kevin Ross (149.4 lbs.) vs. Hamza Imane (149.5 lbs.)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Gabriel Varga (145.8 lbs.) vs. Roberto Gheorghita (145.6)

