Rafael Brewster Makes Middleweight Debut at CageSport 44

Since turning pro at the end of 2015, up and comer Rafael “Brew” Brewster has experienced just about everything he can in the span of his three victories. From quick finishes, to long battles, it’s been an eye opening first year as a pro for Brewster.

“Overall the three fights were actually blessing,” Brewster told MMAWeekly.com. “I won the first by submission, the second was by TKO, the third one was a very hard one and I won it by decision.

“Pushing forward, I’m about to make a drastic change from 205-pounds to 185-pounds. I’m ready to see what this new weight class is all about.”

Having previously worked on cutting down to 190-pounds for a catchweight fight, Brewster’s move to middleweight is one he feels he’ll be more than able to pull off in 2017.

“The move has always been at the forefront,” said Brewster. “When I moved to pro, that was me and my camp’s plan, was making the move to 185-pounds.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg: Holly Holm Doesn’t Deserve de Randamie Rematch

“I’m getting a little old at 205-pounds. You’ve got some young boys and some heavier guys that are coming down, so I’d rather just come down to (185-pounds) and show the skillset I have with the smaller, more athletic class.”

On Saturday, Brewster (3-0) will make his debut at 185-pounds in a main card bout at CageSport 44 in Tacoma, Wash., against veteran Frankie Orr (3-8).

“I was there when he fought (Dylan) Potter, because they were both potential fights, and I also saw when he beat Eddie Blackburn,” Brewster said of Orr. “I know he’s a tough opponent.

“I always give my opponents the upper hand and go in there thinking they’re the best. I always give them respect. I know once that cage closes it’s just going to be me and him, so we’ll see. I’m not going to say first round or second round, but it’s not going to go all three rounds.”

As was the case previously, Brewster is one to keep looking forward, so not only does he have a plan for this year, but he intends to use 2017 to help set up the next step in his career in 2018.

“The goal for 2017 is to get as many fights as I can and make a move for a title at 185-pounds,” said Brewster. “I want to hold a title in 2017, and in 2018 move on to a bigger show.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram