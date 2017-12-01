Rachael Ostovich Lands Quick Sub on Karine Gevorgyan (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

.@RachaelOstovich locks in the arm bar for her first UFC win, and is reduced to tears afterwards! #TUF26Finale https://t.co/dvZCSFsOWg — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Rachel Ostovich’s quick finish of Karine Gevorgyan at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

