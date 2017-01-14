Rachael Ostovich Believes She Has the Edge at Invicta FC 21

While 2016 could have gone more smoothly for Invicta FC flyweight Rachel Ostovich, it was productive with its limited output.

In May, Ostovich won her only fight of the year, taking a split-decision from Ariel Beck at Invicta 17, and raised her record above.500 in the process.

“It was actually just really fun being in the cage with (Beck) because I got to test my stand-up knowing that she was primarily boxer and stand-up fighter,” Ostovich told MMAWeekly.com. “Apparently it was very close. She felt like she won the fight. I thought I did enough to win the fight.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get the finish, but I think I did enough to win, and apparently the judges did too. I was happy with that fight, but I know I can do better, and have improved much more.”

Though she was excited to get some stand-up work in the fight, Ostovich believes it was her aggression grappling that earned her the win.

“Throughout the fight the takedowns really did solidify the win,” she said. “I had a lot of submissions that were finishing attempts that kept the fight going. I felt I was the more aggressive fighter, and just kept going for the win.”

While Ostovich is happy with her win over Beck, 2016 was the third year in a row where she only fought once. With changes made in her camp, Ostovich is looking to change that trend in 2017.

“One fight a year is not cutting it for me,” said Ostovich. “This year is definitely going to be different. I signed with new management. I believe they’re going to get me more than one fight this year.

“I love Invicta and am very loyal to them these past three years that I’ve been signed with them, but I’ve only had three fights, so you can expect me to be a little bugged by that. I now 2017 is going to be different and I’m very optimistic about that.”

For her first fight of the year, Ostovich (3-2) takes on the debuting Christine Ferea (0-0) in a main card 125-pound on Saturday in Kansas City at Invicta 21.

“I think there are more ways for me to win than her,” Ostovich said of Ferea. “I feel confident with my stand-up, so if I want to stand, I’ll stand with her; if I want to take it to the ground, I feel confident that I can take it to the ground at any point in the match.

“I know she’s a tough fighter, but this is her MMA debut and to the Invicta stage; being the more experienced fighter MMA, I’ll have the edge.”

Looking to reverse the trend of limited output in 2017, Ostovich is anticipating her most active year of fighting to date.

“My goal is to stay busy this year and have at least three fights,” she said. “I want to get things rolling. I want to make this a career; staying active, being active, and of course keep winning and move on to the next one.”

