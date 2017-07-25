Proud Father Conor McGregor Posts Photo of Himself and His ‘Little Champion’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 205 in November, defeating Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155-pound belt. During the event’s post-fight press conference at Madison Square Garden in New York City, McGregor told the media that he was taking a hiatus from fighting because he was expecting to be a father.
On May 5, McGregor’s longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, gave birth to Conor Jack McGregor, Jr. On Tuesday, the proud father posted a photo of himself holding his young son with the caption, “Me and my little champion.”
Me and my little champion pic.twitter.com/T5xtEIYGab
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 25, 2017
In June, it was officially announced that McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut against unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0) on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.