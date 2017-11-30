Prominent MMA Management Team Representing Max Holloway, Felice Herrig Partners with CBD Oil Company

With USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) set to remove CBD from the list of banned substances in 2018, one mixed martial arts management group is getting ahead of the game by partnering with a company producing products featuring cannibidiol.

CBD oil (cannibidiol) is an extract from the marijuana plant that carries no psychotropic properties but instead has been increasingly used to treat several medical conditions including chronic pain relief.

Suckerpunch Entertainment, through an athlete ambassador program, has teamed with Pure Spectrum CBD to provide CBD oil and various products for their fighters to help with recovery, pain relief, and several other benefits as well.

It’s the first time an entire management group has signed with a CBD oil company since the drug was set to be removed from the banned substances list next year.

Among the athletes named to the program include UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Felice Herrig, Bellator champion Douglas Lima, Carla Esparza, Mirsad Bektic, and numerous others.

Many athletes have admitted CBD oil use in the past rather than taking potentially addictive pharmaceutical drugs.

“I noticed a difference in my post training recovery immediately when I began using Pure Spectrum CBD products,” Bektic said about using CBD oil in recent weeks.

While CBD oil won’t completely be removed from the banned substances list until next year, athletes are currently only prohibited from using the substance while in-competition, which counts from noon on weigh-in day until one hour after an event has been completed.

“We are very excited to partner with Pure Spectrum CBD to bring a wide range of certified organic CBD products to our athletes,” Bryan Hamper, a managing partner at Suckerpunch Entertainment said about the new partnership. “The results we have seen in the past few months have been remarkable. Reduced inflammation after training, enhanced recovery, better sleep are all things that have helped our athletes achieve their peak performance.”

CBD oil use has become much more common throughout mixed martial arts with other fighters such as Nate Diaz, Cain Velasquez, and UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten all speaking about the benefits they’ve gained from using products with CBD.

Velasquez in particular has stated in past interviews that taking CBD oil is the only thing that’s allowed him to keep training while avoiding taking prescribed medications such as painkillers with highly addicted properties such as Opioids.

Because fighters are almost constantly in training, their bodies are always dealing with nagging injuries and lingering pain, which is part of the reason why CBD oil has become such a popular product in mixed martial arts.

Now this group of fighters under the same management team will be the first to have complete access to use CBD oil with free and open use starting next year when the substance is lifted from the banned list completely.

