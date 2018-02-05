Priscila Cachoeira Reveals She Needs Surgery Following Valentina Shevchenko Beatdown

Priscila Cachoeira received a brutal beatdown at the hands of Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday night in Belem, Brazil.
It was a lop-sided fight that drew heaps of criticism on referee Mario Yamasaki because he didn’t stop the fight. Even UFC president Dana White made a public statement, asking that Yamasaki never be allowed to officiate another UFC bout again.
Shevchenko lit Cachoeira up from the opening bell, staggering her on several occasions with her punch combinations before taking her to the canvas. Shevchenko quickly busted Cachoeira open with punches and elbows on the ground, blood pouring onto the mat, as she continued her assault for several minutes until the horn ended the round.
Cachoeira survived the opening round, despite later revealing that she had suffered a knee injury early on. But Shevchenko immediately planted her back to the canvas to start round two, twice putting her in a crucifix position, pummeling her with heavy shots to the face, but Yamasaki never called a halt to the fight.
Shevchenko eventually mounted Cachoeira, forced her to turn to her stomach, and then submitted her with a rear-naked choke, mercifully putting an end to the bout.
It was a complete shutout, but Cachoeira gave everything she had to try and stay in the fight. She will now be sidelined for some time, however, as she revealed on Instagram late Sunday that she will require knee surgery after having suffered a torn cruciate ligament and meniscus in the opening round.
“I took on a tough fighter, of whom I’m a fan, and come fight time, I was not the real Pedrita,” Cachoeira wrote (translated from Portuguese). “Those who know me and are present in my day to day life know what I can do, and know that even though I injured my knee at the beginning of the fight, I fought to the end because I don’t know what it is to quit. I’ll have to undergo surgery on the cruciate ligament and meniscus in my knee.”
Cachoeira gave no timeline for her return from the knee injury, though it’s likely to be the better part of 2018 before she could even consider returning, depending upon the severity of the injury.
She did, however, berate the critics who said that her coach should have thrown in the towel on the fight, saying she would never want that.
Fala galera , passando pra dizer que está tudo bem, demorei a falar pois não estava com o cel e estava no hospital…Então… Vamos lá, peço perdão aos meus fãs e amigos e familiares que fizeram uma festa para vê a minha luta.. Peguei uma lutadora duríssima que no qual eu sou fã, e na hora da luta eu não fui a verdadeira Pedrita, Quem me conhece e está presente no meu dia a dia sabe oque eu poderia render..E mesmo tendo lesionado o joelho logo no comecinho da luta fui até o final porque não sei oque é desistir.. Vou ter que fazer cirurgia no ligamento cruzado e menisco… E Tem muita gente falando sobre eu ter lutado contra a top 1 e etc , que o mestre me mandou calar a boca e bla blá kkkk…Vamos lá.. LUTO CONTRA QUALQUER LUTADORA DO MUNDO, NÃO IMPORTA A POSIÇÃO QUE ELA OCUPE… LUTARIA COM A VALENTINA MAIS 10 VEZES SEM PENSAR DUAS VEZES..QUEM ESCOLHE BATALHA FÁCIL NÃO É UM VERDADEIRO GUERREIRO….E O TRATAMENTO E A INTIMIDADE QUE EU TENHO COM O MEU MESTRE ..QUEM TA DE FORA NÃO CONHECE NADA PARA CRÍTICAR ..AQUI NÃO É MESTRE E ALUNA.. É PAI E FILHA ..E NÃO SERA NINGUEM QUE IRA DIZER COMO ELE DEVE ME TRATAR.. E SOBRE JOGAR A TOALHA… AQUI É PRVT, E QUEM CONHECE OS MEUS LIMITES SOMOS NÓS …JOGAR A TOALHA JAMAIS ? OBRIGADO A TODOS PELAS MENSAGENS DE CARINHO E APOIO QUE VENHO RECEBENDO, TENHO CERTEZA QUE GANHEI UMA FAMÍLIA PARA O RESTO DA VIDA ,E QUEM TA CRITICANDO , NÃO TO NEM AI , VOU VOLTAR MAIS FORTE..?."""""""NÃO SERÁ UM MOMENTO QUE IRA APAGAR UMA HISTÓRIA'""""" . . . #ufcbelem #ettosuplementos #canalcombate #prvtnoufc #prvt #prvtgirls #sportv #ufc #ensaio #photography #belem #brasil #riodejaneiro #mma #wmma #pedritanoufc #zombiegirl