#PrideNeverDie: 10 Years Later, Looking Back at Pride FC



Saturday, April 8, marks 10 years since Pride Fighting Championships held the final event of its storied run as the top fight promotion in Japan.

Pride began its run in October of 1997, a few years after the start of the UFC, but as much as UFC has ruled the landscape in the U.S., Pride ruled Japan for the decade of its existence.

There was no shortage of superstars to emerge from Pride, whether it was homegrown talent from Japan or imports from around the world. Legends such as Kazushi Sakuraba, Royce Gracie, Wanderlei Silva, Fedor Emelianenko, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic, Kevin Randleman, Mark Coleman, Don Frye, Takanori Gomi, and too many other to name all had a hand in the history of Pride.

Having been on the scene in Japan for much of the Pride era, MMAWeekly.com pays tribute to the promotion and its storied fighters with a look back through the camera lens.

