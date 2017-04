PRIDE Never Die: Kazushi Sakuraba’s Grotesque Renzo Gracie Submission (Full Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On his way to becoming known as “The Gracie Hunter,” Kazushi Sakuraba met Renzo Gracie at PRIDE 10 for one of the most memorable bouts in the promotion’s history. Check out Sakuraba’s grotesque technical submission of Gracie, as we celebrate PRIDE Never Die week.

