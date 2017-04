PRIDE Never Die: Check Out Minowaman Taking Down Giant Silva (Full Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

With his catch-wrestling submission skills and 31-23-8 MMA record, openweight legend Ikuhisa Minowa readied to enter the ring against the monstrous 7’2” Paulo Cesar “Giant” Silva in his 7th and final PRIDE appearance. Check out Minowaman’s showdown with Giant Silva, as we celebrate PRIDE Never Die week.

