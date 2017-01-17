Preston Parsons: ‘I Want to Fight for the Titan Belt and Get into the UFC’

Looking back over his 2016, welterweight prospect Preston Parsons is pleased with how the year turned out, especially coming off the first set back in his career the year before.

After suffering a loss to Mike Perry in July of 2015, Parsons took some time off and has since gone undefeated, and in the process he feels he’s shown quite a bit of growth in his game.

“I don’t say it was a comeback year, but in 2015 I had my first loss, and in 2016 I went on a three-fight winning streak,” Parsons told MMAWeekly.com. “I was back in the cage, back to training hard, so overall it was a very good year for me.

“I feel like I’ve progressed over the year, definitely. As an amateur I was mostly a ground guy, but I’ve really focused on the stand-up, and we feel like my stand-up is one of the strong points of my game.”

Having never been a big talker, Parsons hopes his actions speak louder than words, though he knows if he wants to get peoples’ attention, he’s going to have to stand out any way he can.

“I’m not going to lie, I try to stay humble about it, but I want to fight for the Titan belt and get into the UFC, so I have to get used to people noticing me and people knowing who I am,” he said. “I’ve always been a little quieter, but with the fight game, I’ve got to make sure that people are entertained as well.”

Parsons (5-1) will look to pick up his fourth win in a row when he steps into the cage on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla., to take on veteran Valdir Araujo (16-7) in a 170-pound clash at Titan FC 43.

“I think he’s a very tough opponent and I’m glad I’m fighting him,” said Parsons of Araujo. “I want to be in the UFC and be a big name in the sport, and he’s a top guy who has been fighting for a long time in big organizations.

“I know I have what it takes to beat him. I know he’s a very tough guy who is a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu and Judo, and has some strong punches on his feet, but I feel like I’m better in those aspects of the game as well. I won’t have a problem on the ground, on the feet, or on the scrambles in between.”

Should Parsons pick up another win for Titan, he sees only one thing for him to focus on in 2017: winning a championship.

“I want the Titan FC title and defend it a few times and then make the transfer to the UFC,” he said. “I want that title really bad. I watch the other 170-pounders whenever Titan holds an event, and I think I have whatever it takes to be a title holder – a dominant title holder.”

