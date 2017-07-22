HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Post

featuredHeavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

UFC on FOX 25 Preliminary Card Fighters Snag All of the Fighter Bonuses

July 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

There was a plethora of fantastic finishes and exciting fights from which UFC officials could choose for the UFC on FOX 25 post-fight awards on Saturday on Long Island in New York.

The preliminary fighters on the card, however, led the charge on the UFC on FOX 25 fighter bonuses.

Lyman Good and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos headlined the Fox Sports 1 prelims and threw everything they had at one another. dos Santos eventually took a split-decision nod from the judges, but the fighters each earned a $50,000 bonus check for their efforts.

Alex OliveiraAfter laying Ryan LaFlare out cold, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira took home a $50,000 bonus check for one of the Performance of the Night honors. 

The other Performance bonus went to Junior Albini, who stopped Timothy Johnson inside of the first three minutes of their fight.

RELATED > UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results & Fight Stats

UFC on FOX 25 Fighter Bonuses:

  • Fight of the Night: Lyman Good vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Performance of the Night: Alex Oliveira
  • Performance of the Night: Junior Albini

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Post-Figh...

Jul 22, 2017NoNo Comments12 Views

The big winners and marquee names from the UFC on FOX fight card fielded questions from the media following Saturday's event in Long Island, N.Y.

Nassau Coliseum

UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. ...

Gate and attendance figures from UFC on FOX 25:

Jul 22, 2017
Chris Weidman UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Chris Weidman Survives Knoc...

Check out Chris Weidman as he sinks the choke

Jul 22, 2017
Chris Weidman - UFC 194

Chris Weidman Taps Out Kelv...

Former middleweight champ Chis Weidman snapped a three-fight losing

Jul 22, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA