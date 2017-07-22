UFC on FOX 25 Preliminary Card Fighters Snag All of the Fighter Bonuses

There was a plethora of fantastic finishes and exciting fights from which UFC officials could choose for the UFC on FOX 25 post-fight awards on Saturday on Long Island in New York.

The preliminary fighters on the card, however, led the charge on the UFC on FOX 25 fighter bonuses.

Lyman Good and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos headlined the Fox Sports 1 prelims and threw everything they had at one another. dos Santos eventually took a split-decision nod from the judges, but the fighters each earned a $50,000 bonus check for their efforts.

After laying Ryan LaFlare out cold, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira took home a $50,000 bonus check for one of the Performance of the Night honors.

The other Performance bonus went to Junior Albini, who stopped Timothy Johnson inside of the first three minutes of their fight.

UFC on FOX 25 Fighter Bonuses:

Fight of the Night: Lyman Good vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Lyman Good vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Performance of the Night: Alex Oliveira

Alex Oliveira Performance of the Night: Junior Albini

