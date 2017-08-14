Pounding on UFC’s Door, Sid Bice Feels He Can Win LFA 19 Co-Main Event ‘Everywhere’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 14, 2017
Though he had to go to a judges’ decision to pick up a win over Cody Land this past April for the LFA, flyweight Sid Bice is pleased with the win because he feels like there wasn’t anything he could have done better in the fight.

“(Land) actually broke my nose early on, and I think it altered my breathing a little bit,” Bice told MMAWeekly.com. “I got more tired than I usually do. But for the most part I thought I performed well and controlled the whole fight. I got a dominant win over a tough guy, so I thought it was great.”

The win over Land was Bice’s second of the year. Having had previous stretches where he might not get two fights in a single year overall, Bice couldn’t be happier with how 2017 is progressing.

Sid Bice“I think this year has been great,” said Bice. “I’ve been able to be more active than normal. I’ve struggled to find fights my whole career. This (upcoming bout) will be my third one this year, so that’s a turn for the best I think. I’ve been going in there and am getting dominant wins.”

Bice (7-1) takes on veteran Kenny Porter (10-3) in a 125-pound co-main event of LFA 19 on Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“He’s done some boxing and Muay Thai and stuff, so he’s a pretty experienced striker, but honestly, it’s nothing that I’ve seen before,” Bice said of Porter. “Honestly, I feel like it’s easier to fight someone with technique than someone who is throwing wild at you.

“I feel like I win everywhere. I feel my striking is as good if not better, and I feel my Jiu-Jitsu game is on another level than his. I feel like I can take it wherever I want and am definitely going to get the win out of this one.”

Should bice pick up his third win of 2017, he could very well find himself in the UFC sooner than later. But even if the chance to move up doesn’t come right away, Bice believes an LFA title shot is inevitable and that could be the key to the UFC.

“I think I’ve been knocking on that door for a while now,” said Bice. “I think an LFA title would definitely catapult there with how many champions they’ve had go to the UFC. That’s a good possibility if I don’t get called up after this one that I get a title shot.”

