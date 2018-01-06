HOT OFF THE WIRE
Pongsiri Mitsatit to Face Joshua Pacio at ONE: Global Superheroes

January 6, 2018
No Comments

Two of ONE Championship’s top strawweights will face off in a potential title eliminator on Jan. 26. Joshua Pacio and Pongsiri Mitsatit are set to fight at the MOA Arena in Manila, according to a post on Facebook.

Mitsatit is at Tiger Muay Thai, where he has been posting regular updates on his training. An executive from one of Thailand’s biggest media companies was also in Phuket and he broke the news that the undefeated Thai would be facing Pacio:

ร่วมเป็นกำลังใจให้กับเปี๊ยก Pongsiri "Smiling Assassin" Mitsatit ที่จะขึ้นสังเวียน ONE Championship ที่ฟิลิปปินส์ 26 ม.ค…

Posted by Plai Jitinat on Thursday, January 4, 2018

Mitsatit (9-0) has won three straight fights for ONE Championship and stands on the cusp of a title shot. After back to back stoppage wins against Filipinos he finds himself up against an opponent who has already challenged for the belt once.

Pacio (10-2) has been submitted by both Yoshitaka Naito and Hayato Suzuki. However both these Japanese opponents were undefeated at the time he fought them and he holds ONE Championship wins over Thai fighters Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Kritsada Kongsrichai.

The winner of this bout will potentially be next in line to face newly crowned strawweight champion Alex Silva. The Brazilian beat Naito in Bangkok last month and is likely to male the first defence of his title in the coming months.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

               

