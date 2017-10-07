Poliana Botelho’s Aggressive Striking Earns Her the Win (UFC 216 Fight Highlights)

Poliana Botelho puts in that WORK on Pearl Gonzalez to earn her first win in the UFC! #UFC216 #VegasStrong https://t.co/jOaNoIf6FU — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Poliana Botelho’s victory over Pearl Gonzalez at UFC 216 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next heads to Poland for UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tops the bill opposite Darren Till. The card also features home country favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she faces former Invicta FC standout Jodie Esquibel.

