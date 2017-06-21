Phil Davis Going Into Rematch with Ryan Bader Expecting to Win (video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis preps for his fight against Ryan Bader at Bellator NYC. Get an inside look at his last week in fight camp.

