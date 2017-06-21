HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Phil Davis Going Into Rematch with Ryan Bader Expecting to Win (video)

June 21, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis preps for his fight against Ryan Bader at Bellator NYC. Get an inside look at his last week in fight camp.

TRENDING > Andrei Arlovski and Bethe Correia Top List of Lengthy UFC Fight Night 111 Medical Suspensions

Related Article

Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

Dana White Says Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fi...

Jun 21, 20173 Comments90 Views

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is holding out hope that he'll still get a "money fight" with Georges St-Pierre, but things aren't looking good.

Heavy Betting on Conor McGr...

While most pundits still consider Conor McGregor's chances of

Jun 21, 2017
Conor McGregor Gym Floyd Mayweather Mural

Conor McGregor’s Gym ...

Conor McGregor believes he can knock Floyd Mayweather out,

Jun 20, 2017
Itzel Esquivel LFA 14

Itzel Esquivel Expects Toug...

Itzel Esquivel (2-0) will look to remain undefeated when

Jun 20, 2017
               

