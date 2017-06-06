PFL Launches with Fitch vs. Foster at Coke Zero 400 at Daytona

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 6, 2017
Professional Fighters League, together with Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group, recently announced that Professional Fighters League: Daytona will take place on Friday, June 30 as part of the Coke Zero 400 Weekend Powered By Coca-Cola at the “World Center of Racing.” The event, which will be held in the UNOH Fanzone following the completion of the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, will bring elite MMA talent and the excitement of televised fights to Daytona International Speedway, and will set the stage for the Professional Fighters League’s January 2018 debut in a showcase of what’s to come.

“In this first-of-its-kind partnership, the Professional Fighters League inaugural event at Daytona will bring fans of MMA and stock car racing together – both of whom thrive on intensity and high-stakes competition,” said Carlos Silva, President, Event Production and Business Operations, Professional Fighters League. “This is the first in a series of innovative and groundbreaking league initiatives from the Professional Fighters League, and we’re proud to kick it all off at one of racing’s most iconic venues.”

PFL_Daytona_PosterNBCSN will televise the two-hour event live and admission for guests will be included in the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 race ticket.

“Partnering with Professional Fighters League and NBC Sports brings added entertainment to the already busy Coke Zero 400 Weekend,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Race fans have a contagious passion and dedication to the sport of NASCAR, and we are looking forward to bringing them the excitement, thrill, and talent of professional MMA at the renowned Daytona International Speedway.”

Professional Fighters League: Daytona will feature three three-round bouts and one five-round main event. Each fight will factor into the league rankings when it officially begins in January 2018, and the winner of the main event will be awarded the #1 seed for his weight class.  The eight fighters competing at Daytona will be among the first fighters signed to compete in the inaugural 2018 Professional Fighters League season. The first Professional Fighters League championships will be awarded in December 2018 to the fighters who emerge victorious after the post-season tournament. The final champions of the World Series of Fighting will be honored at an event this fall.

TRENDING > War Machine (Jon Koppenhaver) Sentenced, Could Be in Prison for Life

Professional Fighters League: Daytona will feature the following match-ups:

  • JON FITCH (29-7-1) vs. BRIAN FOSTER (26-9) – 170 lb Welterweight Main Event (For the 2018 #1 seed)
  • SMEALINHO RAMA (10-2) vs. RONNY MARKES (16-4) – 205 lb Light Heavyweight Bout
  • JOAO ZEFERINO (21-8) vs. HERMAN TERRADO (14-3-1) – 170 lb Welterweight Bout
  • JASON HIGH (19-5) vs. CAROS FODOR (11-5) – 155 lb Lightweight Bout

“The road to the first Professional Fighters League playoffs and post-season $1 million purse begins this January, but the winners in Daytona could have a little smoother start,” said Ray Sefo, President, Fighting Operations, Professional Fighters League. “Recruitment for 2018 continues at a strong pace and we’re looking forward to welcoming more athletes into the Professional Fighters League in the coming weeks and months.”

There will be three additional Professional Fighters League events in 2017 leading up to the start of the regular season in January. Remaining 2017 events will be on Saturday, July 29 in Everett, Washington; Saturday, October 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and Thursday, November 4 in Washington, D.C.

