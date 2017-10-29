Pedro Munhoz Scores First-Round Finish of Rob Font (UFC Sao Paulo Results)

Pedro Munhoz continued his rise up the bantamweight ranks with a first-round finish of Rob Font at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Though he now resides in the United States, Munhoz has fought half of his UFC bouts in his home city, and he likes to make the most of it. He’s only lost once on his home turf.

“It’s great to come back (home) with this great victory,” Munhoz said after the fight, after weathering Font’s early onslaught.

Font came out firing with his punch combinations, backing Munhoz up. Munhoz, however, remained calm, gathered himself and did some good work countering with his low kicks, particularly attacking Font’s lead leg.

Font kept plowing forward, tagging Munhoz at will with his jab, bloodying the Brazilian’s nose.

Midway through the round, Munhoz landed some good body-head combinations, but it did little to slow Font’s jab.

Munhoz shifted gears and went for the takedown late in the round, but Font stuffed it. Just when it appeared that Font could not be stopped, Munhoz rocked him with a punch and Font, in defense, dropped down for a takedown attempt of his own.

Munhoz caught Font in the midst of the shot, locking on a guillotine as they went to the canvas, rolled him over, and finished the fight with a one-arm guillotine choke from mount.

Having found mixed results in his first four fights in the Octagon – including having been suspended for an anti-doping policy violation – Munhoz has won four consecutive fights and believes he’s ready to move up in competition.

“I’m No. 12. I just beat Robbie Font, No. 13, tough as nails,” said Munhoz. “And it just showed that I’m capable of fighting anyone in the Top 5, Top 10. Give me the best fight, I will be ready. Let’s go all the way to the title.”

