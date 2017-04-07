Pearl Gonzalez Cleared to Fight at UFC 210, Despite Initial Breast Implant Objection

After initially being told that her fight was going to be canceled because of her breast implants, Pearl Gonzalez has been medically cleared to compete by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Despite making weight at Friday morning’s official UFC 210 weigh-in, Gonzalez was told shortly after stepping off the scale that her fight with Cynthia Calvillo was going to be canceled because Gonzalez had disclosed that she had undergone a breast implant procedure.

According to NYSAC Medical Standards, “Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York. Boxers who have had breast reduction surgeries are eligible to box.” The Medical Standards were last updated in December of 1994, well before New York began sanctioning mixed martial arts in 2016.

Upon further review, which included a conversation with Gonzalez’s treating physician, the commission determined that it was safe to clear her for Saturday’s competition.

