Paulo Borrachinha Remains Undefeated (UFC 212 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the middleweight bout between Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram