Paulie Malignaggi Teases Possible Return for Fight with Conor McGregor

August 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former two-division boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi isn’t ready to come out of retirement for a potential fight against Conor McGregor but he’s not discounting the possibility either.

Malignaggi has gone on the offensive over the past week after leaving McGregor’s training camp while defending himself from accusations that he took the brunt of the damage from his most recent sparring session against the UFC lightweight champion.

The war of words first started after Malignaggi did several interviews where he commented on McGregor’s power, which then led to the Irishman’s camp releasing photos where he’s slamming home punches on the former boxing champion. Another shot showed McGregor standing over Malignaggi, who was laying on the ground after an exchange.

Malignaggi countered by saying the knockdown was merely a shove down after McGregor got frustrated from how much he was being punished during their exchanges on the feet.

Malignaggi has continued taking shots at McGregor and his camp through several interviews, which has led to quite a few fans asking whether or not he’d be interested in making a return to action for a fight with the UFC lightweight champion.

               

