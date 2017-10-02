Paulie Malignaggi Still Trying to Get a Conor McGregor Payday

               

October 2, 2017
Former world-champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi continues his pursuit of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and a big money fight.

Malignaggi was a boxing world champion in two different weight classes during his career, but exited the sport earlier this year after going 4-4 over the final four years of his career. He is currently a respected boxing commentator, and worked McGregor’s boxing debut when he fought Floyd Mayweather in August.

Prior to the fight, however, Malignaggi took part in McGregor’s camp as a sparring partner. That did not go well with a disgruntled Malignaggi eventually leaving the camp when McGregor’s team posted photos and video to social media that made McGregor look like he was getting the better of Malignaggi. 

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdownEver since, Malignaggi has been taking shots at McGregor, trying to bate him into a fight. 

At a recent appearance in Scotland, McGregor mentioned Malignaggi as a fringe possibility as a future opponent as he contemplates his return to the Octagon. 

“Maybe one of these boxing guys. Maybe Malignaggi would come over and do an MMA bout,” McGregor included as part of his comment about what’s next for him. 

Perhaps Malignaggi could get the money fight after all, right? He’s at least doing his part to jump on McGregor’s comment with a couple of tweets on Monday.

“Gotta back up all that big talk you had in the ring now. Men back up their words while p—ies are all talk. Time to back it up now,” Malignaggi wrote in one Tweet, before adding a second reference to McGregor.

“Pitiful isn’t it? I dunno what’s more pitiful, him talkin’ about me now or his poor fans starting to understand the reality of that spar sesh.”

Do you think a fight between McGregor and Malignaggi would ever happen? Especially under MMA rules?

Paulie Malignaggie - Conor McGregor Tweets

 

Controversial Conor McGregor and Pauli Malignaggi Sparring Session

