Paulie Malignaggi Slams Conor McGregor After Sparring Session: ‘I Beat the Brakes Off Him’

Former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi is definitely not happy with how he was portrayed during a recent sparring session with Conor McGregor.

Malignaggi had joined McGregor’s camp for two separate sparring sessions with the UFC lightweight champion including a 12 round battle that took place earlier this week.

Photos surfaced from the training session that made it appear that McGregor was dominating as well as an apparent knockdown that put Malignaggi on the ground. Malignaggi countered that he was shoved to the ground and not actually knocked down.

Soon afterwards, Malignaggi erupted on social media while also leaving McGregor’s camp and asked for the entire video to be released to show what really happened during the 12-round sparring session.

On Friday, Malignaggi took to Twitter again where he continued his tirade against McGregor and his camp after he was brought in as a training partner to help him prepare for the fight on Aug. 26 against Floyd Mayweather.

“I pretty much talked s–t that whole sparring session while I beat the [brakes] off him, the push down was his frustration from it,” Malignaggi wrote.

“Hate to say it but it’s clear when I look back at my time there that there was an agenda from the start, too many clues.”

Of course, Malignaggi was likely a paid sparring partner for McGregor and it’s unclear what kind of agreement was made about the sparring sessions when they first started a couple of weeks ago.

Typically fighters brought into a camp like this are asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from leaking information about the training sessions to reporters or on social media.

Sources have indicated that McGregor’s camp began posting photos from the sparring session after Malignaggi did a number of interviews talking about training with the Irishman including the comment where he said the UFC champion had “above average power” but not “oh my god power”.

Either way, Malignaggi has definitely severed ties with McGregor and his camp, which should make for some interesting commentary during the fight as the retired boxer is slated to serve as an analyst during the pay-per-view broadcast on Showtime on Aug. 26.

