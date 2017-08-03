HOT OFF THE WIRE
Paulie Malignaggi Officially Exits Conor McGregor’s Training Camp

Former two-division boxing champion Paulie Maliganggi will no longer be helping Conor McGregor get ready to fight Floyd Mayweather.

The retired boxer and current analyst for Showtime had flown out to Las Vegas for two different sparring sessions with McGregor to help him prepare for the upcoming fight on Aug. 26.

Photos from the training session surfaced on Thursday showing McGregor in a favorable light, landing shots on Maliganaggi and apparently depicting a knockdown landed by the UFC champion during the 12 rounds they spent together in the ring.

