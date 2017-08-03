Paulie Malignaggi Officially Exits Conor McGregor’s Training Camp

Former two-division boxing champion Paulie Maliganggi will no longer be helping Conor McGregor get ready to fight Floyd Mayweather.

The retired boxer and current analyst for Showtime had flown out to Las Vegas for two different sparring sessions with McGregor to help him prepare for the upcoming fight on Aug. 26.

Photos from the training session surfaced on Thursday showing McGregor in a favorable light, landing shots on Maliganaggi and apparently depicting a knockdown landed by the UFC champion during the 12 rounds they spent together in the ring.

Boom

There no conspiracy, there no photoshop just pure unadulterated power pic.twitter.com/sqQoc3zgrn — Dave Fogarty (@DavidGbd) August 4, 2017

Malignaggi then responded on Twitter by pointing out that he was shoved to the ground by McGregor during one particularly rough exchange while erupting that the photos were released in the first place. He then asked for the full sparring session to be released so people could judge for themselves who got the better of the fight.

“I came to help this camp out, not be exploited. Now [you’re] gonna get the truth though. Post full unedited video from Tuesday night,” Malignaggi wrote.

“I actually beat his ass, 24 hours off a flight, too, which is why I’m saying post the vid. I try not to be petty but seems it’s late for that now.”

Its not nice 2 paint a pic that isn't true, this was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 UNEDITED https://t.co/R82BLiMMVm — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

The @ufc PI has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night #Ethics — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I actually beat his ass, 24 hrsoff a flight 2 lol, which is why Im saying post the vid, I try not 2 be petty but seems it's late 4 that now. https://t.co/vSE2Iw4ffM — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

I did interview BECAUSE of the pics, I'm not ur average sparring partner u post pics with me media will hound me, I've said stop with pics. https://t.co/9c85977PQ5 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Only his personal photographers allowed in the gym. Don't just invent you're own reality of things because it's how u wish it to be buddy. https://t.co/OsnN2AkL56 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 4, 2017

Following his initial posts on Twitter, Malignaggi then confirmed that he had left McGregor’s camp entirely and would not be returning before the fight with Mayweather on Aug. 26.

“I just wanted to clear the air,” Malignaggi wrote. “I am leaving the McGregor training camp today. I came with the best intentions and intended to help out. Just the chance to be part of such a big event in this capacity excited me. I believe Conor and I have mutual respect inside the ring, earned from each other with some good work over two sparring sessions.

“It’s some of the stuff outside the ring and some ways things were handled in training camp that I didn’t agree with that made me come to this decision. It’s not my place to dictate terms in a training camp that is not mine, but it’s my place to decide if I want to be a part of it. I will not give away anything tactical that I saw in two sparring sessions with Conor. For what it’s worth, they have my word. The things that upset me though, I will speak about in time. I wish Team McGregor well in the rest of their preparations and look forward to being back in Vegas to work fight week on Showtime.”

Neither McGregor nor anyone from his camp have responded since Malignaggi posted that he was leaving the training camp.

McGregor will continue to work in Las Vegas with three weeks left to go until he steps into the ring to face Mayweather, who comes out of retirement to put his 49-0 record on the line while facing the UFC lightweight champion in his first professional boxing match.