Paulie Malignaggi Explains Leaving Conor McGregor’s Camp (video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Paulie Malignaggi unloaded on Conor McGregor after leaving his fight camp for the Floyd Mayweather superfight. Malignaggi spoke with FOX5 in New York, hardly pulling any punches in explaining why he got fed up with McGregor and left the UFC lightweight champion’s camp little more than 3 weeks before fight time.

McGregor and Mayweather face off on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

