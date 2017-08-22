                   
Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor as Chaos Erupts at Grand Arrival

August 22, 2017
Conor McGregor made his way to talk to the press at Tuesday’s Mayweather vs. McGregor Grand Arrival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After chatting with members of the media for a bit, his former sparring partner and Showtime analyst Paulie Malignaggi showed up.

McGregor and Malignaggi had a falling out during the Irishman’s training camp for the fight with Floyd Mayweather. There was some controversy over sparring photos and video released to the press, and Malignaggi was none too pleased.

Apparently, Malignaggi was approaching McGregor’s manager at the Grand Arrival, but McGregor caught site of him and a confrontation ensued.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi (includes sparring footage)

