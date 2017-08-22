                   
Paulie Malignaggi Addresses Conor McGregor Grand Arrival Confrontation

August 22, 2017
Conor McGregor and former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi had a run-in at the Mayweather vs. McGregor Grand Arrival in Las Vegas. The two went face-to-face, but were kept apart.

Paulie Malignaggi on Conor McGregor Grand Arrival confrontationAfter the incident, Malignaggi spoke with reporters, addressing the confrontation and defending himself after McGregor and his team released sparring photos and video that painted Malignaggi in a bad light.

TRENDING > Team Conor McGregor and Team Floyd Mayweather Scuffle at Grand Arrival (video)

McGregor and Floyd Mayweather square off in the main event of the Saturday’s boxing card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

