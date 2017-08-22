Paulie Malignaggi Addresses Conor McGregor Grand Arrival Confrontation

Conor McGregor and former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi had a run-in at the Mayweather vs. McGregor Grand Arrival in Las Vegas. The two went face-to-face, but were kept apart.

After the incident, Malignaggi spoke with reporters, addressing the confrontation and defending himself after McGregor and his team released sparring photos and video that painted Malignaggi in a bad light.

McGregor and Floyd Mayweather square off in the main event of the Saturday’s boxing card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

