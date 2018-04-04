HOT OFF THE WIRE
Paul Felder Ready for War But Plans on Throwing Shots to Finish Al Iaquinta in the First Minute

April 4, 2018
No Comments

Paul Felder knows that his showdown with Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 is already being pegged as a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ and he’s absolutely prepared for that.

Throughout his UFC career, Felder has been more than willing to engage in an absolute battle no matter who is standing across from him in the Octagon and that doesn’t change with his latest opponent on Saturday night.

That being said as much as Felder is ready for a war with Iaquinta, he’s also doing everything in his power to ensure that this fight doesn’t make it past the first minute of the opening round.

Hear what Felder had to say about this highly anticipated showdown with Iaquinta in this exclusive interview ahead of UFC 223 in Brooklyn. 

               

