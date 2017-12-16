Paul Felder Likes the Idea of a Main Event Fight Against Justin Gaethje

Paul Felder is looking for a big fight.

Fresh off his third knockout win in a row, Felder hopes that 2018 will be his best year yet since joining the UFC roster and that’s why he hopes the promotion will finally book him in his first main event.

Felder has built a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, but lately he’s also started to look like a legitimate threat to the top contenders in the lightweight division.

That’s why he’s anxious for the UFC to match him up against somebody willing to fight fire with fire against him in a five round main event but admittedly there’s one name that seems to stand above all the rest.

That’s two-time ‘Fight of the Night’ winner Justin Gaethje.

“If we’re just talking main event or five rounder and I know he’s coming off a loss, but he’s coming off an unbelievable, exciting, back and forth fight with Eddie Alvarez, who is one of the toughest guys in the division. He’s a Philly guy so it explains why he’s so tough. Gaethje, it’s just every time I talk to that guy I feel like we have the same mindset the way we just interacted in the past,” Felder told MMAWeekly about a potential fight with Gaethje. “He’s a no B.S. kind of guy like myself.

“We don’t need to hype a whole lot up. Just show up and throw down.”

Now Felder makes it clear that he’s not calling out Gaethje or trying to make up some fake beef for the sake of landing a fight with a top 10 ranked opponent.

Instead, Felder prefers to let the records speak for themselves where alongside Gaethje, they’ve earned six performance bonuses between the two of them and there’s little doubt at least one would take home another if they stepped into the Octagon together.

“The hype would be lived up to whether it was over in 30 seconds or a 25 minute fight because you know damn well neither one of us are going down easy. That’s for damn sure,” Felder said about fighting Gaethje.

Now if Gaethje is unavailable or for whatever reason uninterested in the matchup, Felder would be happy with any number of potential opponents the UFC could throw at him so long as it’s going to be an exciting fight.

Perhaps more than anything else, Felder just wants his chance to compete a main event for the first time in his UFC career.

Even though he doesn’t expect to see the end of the fifth round, Felder just loves the idea of pushing his body to the limit to get ready for 25 minutes of war and now he just needs a willing opponent ready to go to battle with him.

“I want something that’s going to get me a high profile spot on a good card or the main event on a smaller card. I want to headline something next year,” Felder said. “I really want to do a five round fight. It’s something I did twice when I was with CFFC outside of the UFC, although I never got to go the distance.

“Hell, I hope I don’t ever have to go five rounds but I love training for it. I love training for these fights and it’s something I take very seriously. So a five rounder would be very exciting.”

